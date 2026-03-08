/Why Israel's Blue Sparrow missile gave Iran almost zero time to react

The Blue Sparrow missile flies to the edge of space and drops vertically at extreme speeds. This unique top-down trajectory blinds conventional radars, leaving air defences with no time to intercept.
Fighter jets release the Blue Sparrow at a high altitude far from the target. Launching from a distance keeps the aircraft safe while immediately giving the missile a massive speed and altitude advantage over ground-based interceptors.
The 1,900 kg weapon can travel approximately 2,000 kilometres to strike its target. This massive standoff range means the missile can be fired well outside enemy airspace, entirely bypassing border radar systems during the initial launch phase.
Once released, a solid-rocket booster propels the 6.5-metre missile steeply upward. It follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, briefly grazing the edge of the Earth's atmosphere before preparing for its rapid descent back down.
At its peak altitude, the front section of the missile detaches from the main body. This smaller re-entry vehicle is much harder for radar to track because of its reduced radar cross-section as it begins its downward journey.
The detached vehicle falls almost straight down at several times the speed of sound. Conventional air defence systems are designed to monitor the horizon for threats coming in at an angle, making them blind to a direct top-down assault.
The falling warhead uses small built-in thrusters to stay perfectly on course. It relies on a dual GPS and inertial navigation system to make continuous micro-adjustments, ensuring it hits the target with extreme accuracy.
Because it drops vertically at extreme velocities, ground radars detect it much too late. By the time an anti-aircraft system identifies the incoming threat, there are only seconds left, giving operators almost zero time to react.