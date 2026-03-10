/Why Israel chose the Blue Sparrow missile over traditional heavy bombs for its strikes on Iran

Reports state Israel used the 2,000-km range Blue Sparrow missile to strike Iran because it keeps fighter jets safely outside enemy airspace. Its hypersonic vertical drop evades radar, making it far superior to slow, heavy bombs.
According to reports, the Blue Sparrow missile can strike targets up to 2,000 kilometres away. This long range allowed Israeli F-15 jets to fire the weapon from a safe distance outside Iranian airspace. It ensured pilots remained entirely safe from Tehran's heavily fortified air defence networks.
The 1.9-tonne missile is designed to climb to the edge of the atmosphere before its re-entry vehicle detaches. It then descends almost vertically at extremely high speeds. Military experts note that this steep drop gives traditional air defence systems virtually no time to track or intercept the weapon.
Unlike standard gravity bombs, the Blue Sparrow is equipped with dual GPS and an advanced inertial navigation system. Reports suggest this technology guides the missile to land within just three metres of its target. This surgical precision is vital for eliminating high-value assets with minimal collateral damage.
Heavy bombs often rely on external signals, making them highly vulnerable to electronic warfare. The Blue Sparrow features built-in thrusters and internal navigation that function independently. This may be the reason it maintained a flawless trajectory despite intense radar jamming efforts in the region.
Originally, this 6.5-metre weapon was built to simulate incoming Scud missiles for testing Israel's Arrow defence shield. Engineers successfully adapted its highly realistic, fast-moving flight profile for offensive combat. It perfectly mimics a ballistic strike without needing a vulnerable ground launcher.
Heavy bombers carrying large payloads are generally detected much earlier by ground radar, allowing the enemy time to seek shelter. Because the Blue Sparrow strikes from near-space and drops directly from above, it reportedly provides zero early warning. This element of total surprise was essential for the operation.
While heavy bunker-buster bombs are needed for deep underground facilities, intelligence reports indicate the Iranian leadership was gathered above ground. The Blue Sparrow was highly effective for this specific scenario. It delivered devastating speed and precision during a brief window before the targets could move to subterranean shelters.