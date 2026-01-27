LOGIN
Why is USS Abraham Lincoln, other warships in Indian Ocean not Arabian Sea bordering Iran?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 06:45 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 06:45 IST

US moved the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group into the Indian Ocean, signaling readiness against Iran without direct escalation. Trump called it a precautionary move, keeping military options open as Russia and China warned the US against destabilising the region.

US ready to strike Iran or it is pressure tactics?
1 / 6
(Photograph: CENTCOM/X)

US ready to strike Iran or it is pressure tactics?

Hinting at a possible strike, US Central Command on Monday (January 26) announced that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships arrived in the West Asia. However, the strike group was operating in the Indian Ocean, not the Arabian Sea, which borders Iran.

Why is it in the Indian Ocean and not Arabian Sea
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Why is it in the Indian Ocean and not Arabian Sea

While the strike group has reached the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, officials state it is not yet in its "final position". Operating from the Indian Ocean allows it to stay within striking range of Iran while remaining outside the immediate, more confined waters of the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.

Trump's 'just in case' move
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Trump's 'just in case' move

Trump described the fleet as a "big armada" sent "just in case" to monitor Iran. Placing it in the Indian Ocean serves as a high-readiness signal to "promote regional security" without escalating to an immediate naval confrontation

Trump vs Iran
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump vs Iran

Despite several warnings, Trump has not attacked Iran. On Jan 15, he said that he got credible information that Tehran has stopped killing of protesters and no further executions were planned. Iran, meanwhile, called him ‘international criminal’ and said that he is underestimating the Iranians and putting the entire region at risk.

What has US said as it moved strike group
5 / 6
(Photograph: CENTCOM/X)

What has US said as it moved strike group

CENTCOM said that strike group was moved for “routine maintenance” and to “support regional security and stability.”

Can Trump attack Iran and how are Russia, China reacting?
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Can Trump attack Iran and how are Russia, China reacting?

Trump has said he has all options on the table. He is relying on his pressure tactics as of now but has also strengthened US military positioning by moving USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships in the Indian Ocean. However, he faces ‘disastrous consequences’ warning from Russia, while China warned Washington against interference in internal affairs of Iran.

