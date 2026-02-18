/Why is US massing F-35, F-22 & F-16 fighter jets around Iran amid sensitive nuclear talks: Show of force or pre-strike signal?

Iran’s announcement of temporary restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, for live-fire naval drills can reasonably be viewed as one of the triggers for heightened US military vigilance in the region. The drills coincided with indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. Roughly 20 per cent of global oil shipments transit through this narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to international sea routes. Any disruption, even temporary training restrictions, is closely monitored by global energy markets and military planners because it can affect shipping security and fuel prices worldwide.

