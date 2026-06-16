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Why is this world's most expensive spice worth more than gold?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 15:48 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 15:48 IST

Premium saffron costs up to Rs 1,000 per gram due to intense manual labour. Producing one kilogramme requires 150,000 hand-picked flowers, harvested within a 3-week window.

Peaks At Rs 1,000
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Peaks At Rs 1,000

Although actual gold holds a higher market value, premium saffron consistently commands prices up to Rs 1,000 per gram. This high valuation earns it the nickname 'red gold', firmly securing its position as the most expensive spice in the global agricultural market.

150,000 Flowers Per Kilogram
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

150,000 Flowers Per Kilogram

The extraction process requires roughly 150,000 individual flowers to produce just one kilogram of dried spice. Each blossom yields only three tiny red stigmas, meaning vast agricultural spaces and resources are needed for an exceptionally low product volume.

400 Hours Of Labour
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

400 Hours Of Labour

Because the delicate flowers easily break, machinery cannot be used for harvesting. Farmers invest nearly 400 hours of manual labour to pick and process a single kilogram, making human effort the primary expense in the production chain.

Short 3-Week Harvest Window
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Short 3-Week Harvest Window

The harvest is highly time-sensitive, as the plant blooms for a short period of two to three weeks every autumn. Workers hand-pick the flowers strictly before sunrise to prevent harsh daylight from degrading the essential chemical compounds.

Zero Per Cent Seeding
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Zero Per Cent Seeding

The plant is a sterile triploid, meaning it cannot produce viable seeds or reproduce organically in the wild. Every flower exists because a farmer physically planted a corm into the ground, making its survival reliant entirely on human intervention.

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