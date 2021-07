Why is it controversial?

Nord Stream 2 bypasses Ukraine's pipeline infrastructure, depriving the country of around a billion euros annually in transit fees and, Kiev fears, removing a key check on potential Russian aggression.

Ukraine, in conflict with Russia since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea, also believes Nord Stream 2 will be used by Russia to exert political pressure.

In past disputes with Russia, Ukraine has had its gas supply cut off several times.

The US shares those concerns. As do several European nations, particularly Poland and eastern European countries wary of becoming too reliant on Moscow for energy security.

On Wednesday, Victoria Nuland, the US under secretary of state for political affairs, told a Senate hearing the US and Germany had agreed to threaten Russia with sanctions should it "attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine".

Analysts meanwhile disagree about Nord Stream's economic and environmental benefits.

A 2018 report by German think-tank DIW said the project was unnecessary and based on forecasts that "significantly overestimate natural gas demand in Germany and Europe".



