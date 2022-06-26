Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?

Here is a summary of the factors behind the crunch.

India is facing its worst power crisis in over six years as a heatwave bakes vast swathes of South Asia, causing widespread power outages.

Why is India facing a power crisis?

A surge in air-conditioning demand due to an unrelenting heatwave this year, and an economic recovery due to removal of all COVID-related curbs on industrial activity, pushed power demand to record highs in April.

New hybrid work models adopted since COVID-19 struck in 2020 have resulted in millions of Indians working from home, boosting residential daytime power use. The gap between power supplied and consumed has often been wider at night when solar supplies stop and air conditioning demand surges.

Many power plants ran out of fuel as a result of increasing output aggressively, with average coal stocks held by utilities at the lowest for this time of the year in at least 9 years.

