/Why is Greenland part of Denmark? History, law and the sovereignty debate

Greenland’s relationship with Denmark dates back centuries and was formalised during the early modern period. The island was first settled by Inuit peoples that had migrating from North America thousands of years ago. The Norse settlers arrived in the 10th century, led by Erik the Red, who named the land 'Greenland' which referred to the vegetation around Southern Greenland's Fjords. The name was likely to attract settlers by highlighting the fertile southern fjords. According to the Danish Institute for International Studies, Inuit communities eventually became dominant, and Norse settlements disappeared by around 1400, with little trace.