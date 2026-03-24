/Why is China quietly mapping the ocean floor? Is a silent submarine war with US taking shape?

The mapping effort points to a broader shift in naval strategy. Chinese researchers have described using scientific advances to develop “new types of combat capabilities”. Together, mapping and monitoring provide tools to detect rival submarines and deploy their own in contested waters. Taken together, these developments suggest future competition may depend not only on platforms, but on who best understands the ocean’s hidden terrain. “This is a manifestation of China’s far-seas reach,” said Collin Koh of the RSIS Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies. “They now have a reasonably good picture of the maritime domain they hope to operate in, either in peacetime or in war.”