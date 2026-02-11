/Why is Awami League not contesting Bangladesh elections? A look at rise and fall of Sheikh Hasina's party

The parliamentary era began with 1991 elections. Khaleda Zia's party BNP emerged as the largest party and she was sworn in as the country's first female PM. Between 1991 to 2006, power rotated between Zia and Hasina. However, after 2006, violent protest led to state of emergency. Elections were held only in December 2008, and Awami League registered a big victory. The period between 2009 to 2024 is described as Hasina's era as she ruled with an iron fist. Though significant infrastructure and GDP growth took place and Bangladesh established relations with many countries, the period was also marked by human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and the suppression of dissent. Moreover, the general elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024 were criticised due to allegations of massive rigging.