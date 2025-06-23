LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why Iran chose to target Qatar? Strategic reasons behind Tehran’s retaliation against B-2 Bomber strikes

Why Iran chose to target Qatar? Strategic reasons behind Tehran’s retaliation against B-2 Bomber strikes

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2025, 23:32 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 23:32 IST

The US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest American military facility in the Middle East, housing thousands of US troops, fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance assets. Targeting this base sends a direct warning to Washington.

Iran's retaliation
1 / 7

Iran's retaliation

After US B-2 bombers struck Iran’s nuclear sites, Iran retaliated by launching six ballistic missiles towards US bases in Qatar. But why Qatar? Why not US assets in Iraq or elsewhere? Here are the strategic reasons:

Qatar hosts critical US air bases
2 / 7
(Photograph:US Army)

Qatar hosts critical US air bases

The US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest American military facility in the Middle East, housing thousands of US troops, fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance assets. Targeting this base sends a direct warning to Washington.

A symbolic message to Gulf allies
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

A symbolic message to Gulf allies

Iran views Gulf states, especially those hosting US forces, as collaborators in America’s military actions. Striking Qatar sends a broader message to US-aligned Gulf nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

A symbolic message to Gulf allies
4 / 7
(Photograph:Government of Dubai)

A symbolic message to Gulf allies

Iran views Gulf states, especially those hosting US forces, as collaborators in America’s military actions. Striking Qatar sends a broader message to US-aligned Gulf nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Qatar’s unique balancing act
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Qatar’s unique balancing act

Though Qatar has relatively better ties with Iran than some of its neighbours, hosting US forces makes it a double-edged partner. Iran’s strike reminds Doha of the risks of allowing foreign troops on its soil.

Easier missile range
6 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Easier missile range

Iran’s missile systems, especially medium-range ballistic missiles, can more easily and accurately target bases in Qatar, which is within a few hundred kilometres of Iranian shores.

Psychological and economic impact
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Psychological and economic impact

Qatar is a key player in global gas markets and home to vital energy infrastructure. Targeting it creates global jitters in energy markets, raising oil and gas prices, something Iran can leverage.

Trending Photo

Attack on Qatar: Why Iran's retaliation against B-2 Bomber strike feels like firecrackers in a storm?
7

Attack on Qatar: Why Iran's retaliation against B-2 Bomber strike feels like firecrackers in a storm?

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel vs Iran, Iraq, Syria: How a Middle East war could unfold after B-2 Bomber, Al Udeid Air Base attack
6

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel vs Iran, Iraq, Syria: How a Middle East war could unfold after B-2 Bomber, Al Udeid Air Base attack

Operation Basharat al-Fath: 5 US Army bases that are under immediate threat of attack by Iran after airstrikes on Qatar
6

Operation Basharat al-Fath: 5 US Army bases that are under immediate threat of attack by Iran after airstrikes on Qatar

Operation Basharat al-Fath: Are US troops safe in the Middle East and how prepared are they for Iranian missile strikes?
7

Operation Basharat al-Fath: Are US troops safe in the Middle East and how prepared are they for Iranian missile strikes?

Why Iran chose to target Qatar? Strategic reasons behind Tehran’s retaliation against B-2 Bomber strikes
7

Why Iran chose to target Qatar? Strategic reasons behind Tehran’s retaliation against B-2 Bomber strikes