/Why Iran chose to target Qatar? Strategic reasons behind Tehran’s retaliation against B-2 Bomber strikes

The US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest American military facility in the Middle East, housing thousands of US troops, fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance assets. Targeting this base sends a direct warning to Washington.
After US B-2 bombers struck Iran’s nuclear sites, Iran retaliated by launching six ballistic missiles towards US bases in Qatar. But why Qatar? Why not US assets in Iraq or elsewhere? Here are the strategic reasons:
Iran views Gulf states, especially those hosting US forces, as collaborators in America’s military actions. Striking Qatar sends a broader message to US-aligned Gulf nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
Though Qatar has relatively better ties with Iran than some of its neighbours, hosting US forces makes it a double-edged partner. Iran’s strike reminds Doha of the risks of allowing foreign troops on its soil.
Iran’s missile systems, especially medium-range ballistic missiles, can more easily and accurately target bases in Qatar, which is within a few hundred kilometres of Iranian shores.
Qatar is a key player in global gas markets and home to vital energy infrastructure. Targeting it creates global jitters in energy markets, raising oil and gas prices, something Iran can leverage.