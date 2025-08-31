/Why Indian passport comes in four colours? Understanding the meaning behind each one

The blue passport, or the Ordinary Passport, is the most common in India and is carried by millions of citizens. It is used for personal, educational, business, and leisure travel across the world. Today, most blue passports are issued as e-passports, equipped with biometric chips to enhance security and speed up immigration checks. To apply, citizens must provide proof of birth, valid identification such as Aadhaar or PAN card, proof of residence, and nationality documents, ensuring the process is secure and reliable.