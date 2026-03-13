/Why India still imports 60% of LPG: Key reasons behind the current supply crunch

India’s cooking gas supply is under strain as the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupts global energy flows. The country imports about 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) requirements, and roughly 90 per cent of those imports move through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes. With that corridor affected by the war, the government has moved to stabilise domestic supply while urging consumers not to panic and to conserve energy wherever possible.