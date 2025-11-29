The BrahMos is a dual-role, air-breathing, ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia. Each unit costs approximately Rs 25-35 crore depending on the variant-with extended-range variants used by the Indian Navy reaching Rs 34 crore per missile, as revealed in official Defence Ministry documents from 2024. This makes BrahMos one of India's most expensive single weapons systems, yet it remains critical for national defence infrastructure across land, sea, and air operations.