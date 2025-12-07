/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Shikhar Dhawan
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs. So far, in 308 matches, Kohli has scored 14,557 runs at an average of 58.46. His tally also includes 53 centuries.
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is second on this list with 49 centuries. In ODIs, Tendulkar played 463 matches and scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.
Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, is next on this list. In 279 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,516 runs at an average of 49.21. His tally also includes 33 centuries.
The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, features fourth on this list with 22 centuries. In ODIs, Ganguly played 308 matches and scored 11, 221 runs at an average of 40.95.
The former Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, is next on this list. In 167 ODIs, Dhawan scored 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11. His tally also includes 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.