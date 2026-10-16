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Tesla Roadster has 10 thrusters: What does each one actually do?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:37 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:37 IST

The Tesla Roadster SpaceX package features 10 cold-gas thrusters that allow the electric supercar to accelerate to 60 mph in 0.8 seconds and perform mid-air rotations.

Hidden rear acceleration thruster
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Hidden rear acceleration thruster

The primary forward acceleration thruster is carefully concealed directly behind a drop-down rear number plate. This specific cold-gas nozzle pushes highly compressed air backwards, propelling the vehicle from zero to 60 mph in under a single second.

Perimeter lifting thrusters
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Perimeter lifting thrusters

Several thrusters are seamlessly positioned underneath and around the perimeter of the vehicle's chassis. These downward-facing nozzles provide direct upward acceleration, allowing the Roadster to lift off the tarmac and briefly hover in the air.

Lateral rotation control nozzles
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(Photograph: X/ElonMusk)

Lateral rotation control nozzles

To safely perform mid-air stunts like barrel rolls, the Roadster utilises side-mounted lateral thrusters. These nozzles expel targeted bursts of compressed air to control the vehicle's rotational movement and stabilise it during aerial manoeuvres.

Downforce and cornering thrusters
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(Photograph: Tesla)

Downforce and cornering thrusters

When remaining on the ground, upward-facing thrusters push the vehicle firmly down into the road surface. This massive artificial downforce drastically improves tyre traction, allowing the car to corner at high speeds without losing grip.

Electric micro-adjustment actuators
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(Photograph: Tesla)

Electric micro-adjustment actuators

All 10 thrusters are controlled by advanced all-electric actuators that seamlessly manage thrust distribution. These actuators make precise micro-adjustments within a fraction of a second, ensuring the car remains perfectly stable on the track.

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