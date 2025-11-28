/Why India needs K-5 nuclear missile for its Arihant-Class submarines?

India currently fields the K-15 (750 km) and has tested the K-4 (3,500 km) SLBM for Arihant-class submarines. While K-15 is too short-range for strategic deterrence, K-4 still requires Indian submarines to sail closer to hostile coastlines. Open-source defence analyses suggest that the K-5, with a speculated 5,000–6,000 km range, would allow Indian SSBNs to strike strategic targets from the safety of the Indian Ocean without leaving protected waters. This increases survivability, the most crucial element of nuclear deterrence.