/‘India need 100s of satellites’: How difficult it is to intercept Hypersonic missiles? Ex-ISRO Chief explains…

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 13:38 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 13:38 IST
During crises, India cannot rely solely on commercial or foreign satellites. Somanath said India must develop an independent, dedicated defence satellite constellation to avoid reliance on globally accessible satellite services.
(Photograph:NASA)
Space as a Key Defence Domain
Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath highlighted that space has become a central pillar of national defence strategy. Citing recent global conflicts, he said space-based tools have significantly influenced the outcomes of modern warfare, including the Ukraine war.
(Photograph:ANI)
Somanath cautioned that without expanding its satellite network, India’s armed forces could face operational blind spots during crises. He described such vulnerabilities as unacceptable in the current strategic landscape, where surveillance and targeting increasingly depend on space assets.
(Photograph:Lockheed Martin)
Hypersonic Threat Demands New Surveillance Capabilities
He stressed that hypersonic missiles pose major interception challenges with current technologies. To detect and respond effectively, India needs space-based systems capable of monitoring foreign territories in advance of any missile launch.
(Photograph:Department of Defence (US))
Lessons from the US Satellite Dome Plan
Referring to the US plan to launch a 500-satellite constellation as an early warning and defence network against hypersonic missiles, Somanath said India requires a similar capability. He explained that such constellations allow tracking missile origin, trajectory, and potential impact points for timely countermeasures.
(Photograph:NASA)
India Must Build Indigenous Capability
(Photograph:NASA)
undreds of Satellites Needed
Due to the orbital movement of satellites, real-time surveillance needs a network of hundreds. He pointed out that a single satellite can only observe a region for about 15 minutes, making continuous coverage impossible without a large constellation.
(Photograph:NASA)
AI and Trained Personnel Critical for Effective Deployment
Somanath said that with more satellites, the volume of incoming data increases, requiring AI tools for rapid processing and decision support. He added that defence personnel must also be trained to manage and act on complex satellite data systems, and India must treat satellites as strategic assets that require protection.