/Why India isn't ready to unlock F-35 'Black Box' as Lockheed Martin confirms no talks currently exist

There is also a problem of financial costs to operate the F-35. The aircraft's operating cost is approximately $36,000 per flight hour. So even a small fleet of 36 aircraft could cost India over $30 billion in lifecycle support. This could eat into the funds for India’s indigenous fighter programmes. Besides, New Delhi could also be concerned about the fact that the F-35 requires a permanent connection to US-managed digital networks (ALIS/ODIN) for maintenance and mission data. It could be used as political leverage or "off switches" during a conflict.