Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

Rice traders have stepped up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries from India after it imposed a ban on wheat exports.

Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, does not plan to curb shipments for now, as local prices remain low and state warehouses hold ample supplies.

That's a relief for import-dependent countries already grappling with surging food costs, but most of India's rice-growing season lies ahead and any change in prospects for the harvest could alter its stance on exports of the staple grain.

Let's take a look: