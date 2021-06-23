Why IAF's Jaguars, Su-30 fighters will exercise with Carrier Strike Group USS Ronald Reagan

Carrier strike group Ronald Reagan

The Indian Navy will participate in a two-day mega naval exercise with the US naval carrier strike group Ronald Reagan in the Indian Ocean region from Wednesday, in reflection of the growing operational cooperation between the two navies.

The Indian Air Force said it also will participate in operational engagements with the US Navy in the exercise with the US Carrier Strike Group (CSG) which is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, providing a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(Photograph:AFP)