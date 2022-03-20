Why has France been at war for a decade in the West African desert?

France and military allies are leaving Mali after using it for almost a decade as a base for fighting Islamist insurgents who continue to wreak havoc and control swathes of territory around West Africa.

Which groups are present?

Islamists including al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM hijacked a Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali in 2012. The fighters were pushed back by French forces but regrouped and in 2015 unleashed violence in north and central Mali.

In 2017, AQIM merged with other jihadist groups to form Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM). Around 2015, another group formed and allied itself to Islamic State, becoming Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).

The groups now control territory in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, operating across an area bigger than Germany.

