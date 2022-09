What were the problems?

The TPLF wanted basic civilian services restored to Tigray before serious peace talks began - a request supported by U.S. and European envoys. Tigray has been without banking and telephone links since Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers pulled out of most of Tigray more than a year ago.

The ceasefire allowed large scale convoys to enter Tigray again this April. Only a tiny trickle of aid had been allowed in since mid-2021, creating what the United Nations called a de facto blockade. The government denied blocking aid.

But even after April, aid workers struggled to distribute the food because they were only able to bring in less than a fifth of the fuel they needed. Medicine is also in short supply. Malnutrition is rising, with those in "severe" need up from 37% of the population in January to 47% in August.

(Photograph:AFP)