Why HAL Tejas Mk2 is considered far superior to Pakistan's J-17 fighter jet?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 17:33 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 17:33 IST

1. Modern Design & Airframe
1. Modern Design & Airframe

The HAL Tejas Mk2 is an evolution of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft program, featuring a longer fuselage, larger wing area, and greater fuel capacity compared to Tejas Mk1. This allows it to carry more payload and sustain longer missions. In comparison, the Chengdu JF-17 Thunder (J-17) is a joint Chinese-Pakistani fighter designed as a light multirole aircraft with an airframe based on older design principles from the 1990s.

2. Engine Performance
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. Engine Performance

Tejas Mk2 is powered by the General Electric F414 INS6 engine, capable of producing, 98 kN thrust with afterburner, providing higher thrust-to-weight ratio and better supersonic performance. The J-17 uses the Russian RD-93 turbofan, producing roughly 81 kN of thrust, which is less powerful than Tejas Mk2’s engine, limiting acceleration and payload at high altitudes.

3. Avionics & Sensor Suite
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. Avionics & Sensor Suite

Tejas Mk2 incorporates an advanced AESA radar, modern electronic warfare systems, and an upgraded cockpit with digital displays and helmet-mounted sights. JF-17 Block III has a Chinese-made KLJ-7A radar and updated avionics, but experts suggest Tejas Mk2’s avionics suite is more integrated and geared for network-centric warfare. (janes.com)

4. Payload & Weaponry
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Payload & Weaponry

Tejas Mk2 can carry up to 6,500 kg of payload across 11 hardpoints, including air-to-air, air-to-surface, and precision-guided munitions. J-17 carries about 3,800–4,000 kg on 7 hardpoints. This gives Tejas Mk2 a significant advantage in multi-role missions, including strike, interception, and suppression of enemy air defences.

5. Range & Endurance
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Range & Endurance

Tejas Mk2 has a combat radius of 1,350 km and maximum ferry range of 3,000+ km with external tanks. J-17’s combat radius is around 1,350 km as well, but due to smaller payload capacity and less fuel-efficient engines, operational endurance and mission flexibility are more limited.

6. Stealth & Survivability
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

6. Stealth & Survivability

Tejas Mk2 uses composite materials for 50 per cent of the airframe, reducing radar cross-section and enhancing survivability. J-17 uses conventional materials and design, giving it higher radar detectability in comparison.

7. Indigenous Development & Upgrade Potential
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Indigenous Development & Upgrade Potential

Tejas Mk2 is fully Indian-designed, with scope for future upgrades in engines, weapons integration, and electronic warfare. While J-17 is produced in Pakistan, it remains largely dependent on Chinese technology, which could limit independent upgrades and long-term sustainability.

Summary
(Photograph: AFP)

Summary

While both aircraft serve as light multirole fighters, Tejas Mk2 outperforms the J-17 in engine power, payload, avionics, stealth features, and indigenous upgrade potential. Its design makes it better suited for modern network-centric air combat scenarios, giving India a qualitative edge over Pakistan in this category of fighter jets.

