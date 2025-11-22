/Why HAL Tejas Mk2 is considered far superior to Pakistan's J-17 fighter jet?

The HAL Tejas Mk2 is an evolution of India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft program, featuring a longer fuselage, larger wing area, and greater fuel capacity compared to Tejas Mk1. This allows it to carry more payload and sustain longer missions. In comparison, the Chengdu JF-17 Thunder (J-17) is a joint Chinese-Pakistani fighter designed as a light multirole aircraft with an airframe based on older design principles from the 1990s.

