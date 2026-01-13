Why Greenland Is Geologically the Most Valuable Place on Earth

Greenland's geological history has turned it into a treasure trove. Besides green energy requirements, Greenland is also precious metals like gold, stones like rubies, and oil and gas. This is because it has experienced three major geological processes in the past. Mountain building, rifting, and volcanic activity have together shaped Greenland, which translates to an abundance of various elements, metals and resources. Of these, the most recent rifting event, which is when the Atlantic Ocean formed from the beginning of the Jurassic Period, just over 200 million years ago, has played the most important role in filling it up with all these crucial resources.