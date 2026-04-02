In 2026, Good Friday will be observed on April 3. It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Marked by prayer, fasting, and reflection, it holds deep spiritual significance, and its date varies each year based on the lunar calendar tied to Easter.
Good Friday is a Christian holiday which is observed annually on the Friday before Easter. It honours the martyrdom of Jesus Christ, marking an event centred around the Christian belief that Jesus is the Son of God. Since Good Friday's date is based on the lunar calendar and linked to the Spring Equinox, it changes each year. For Christians, the day is observed with prayer, fasting, and profound reflection globally. In 2026, Good Friday falls on April 3.
The origins of Good Friday trace back to the first century in Roman-ruled Judea. As described in the Gospels, Jesus Christ was arrested, put on trial, and condemned to death by the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. He was crucified at Calvary, also known as Golgotha. For early Christians, the day was not a celebration but one of deep sorrow and fasting, commemorating a profound sacrifice. Over time, Christians have continued to observe this solemn occasion, central to Holy Week, through acts of penance, fasting, and subdued church services, reflecting deep spiritual devotion. Its date is closely tied to Easter, which is set each year according to the lunar calendar.
Good Friday signifies deep spiritual meaning for Christians around the world, symbolising love, redemption, and forgiveness, indicating the belief that Jesus Christ died for the sins of the people till the time he was raised from the dead after three days. It is marked as a solemn occasion that includes prayer, fasting, and reflection, as well as empowering believers to observe themes of sacrifice, compassion, and faith because they prepare for the hope and renewal celebrated on Easter Sunday.
The word “Good” is believed to signify “holy” or “sacred,” highlighting the belief that Jesus Christ’s sacrifice brought redemption and hope to humanity, giving the day its profound spiritual importance.
Good Friday is mainly observed by Christians across denominations, including Catholics, Protestants, Orthodox Christians, and Anglican communities. It is widely marked in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, the Philippines, Australia, and several European nations.
The timing of Good Friday is linked to Easter, which is determined by the lunar calendar. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox, so the date of Good Friday shifts annually as the full moon varies each year.