/Why four submarines from four nations vanished in 1968: Scorpion, K-129, Minerve and INS Dakar

More than half a century later, the ocean still guards its secrets, and the mystery of that fatal year remains unsolved.
In 1968, at the height of Cold War rivalries, four submarines from four different nations vanished within months, and none were ever recovered alive. The Soviet K-129, French Minerve, Israeli INS Dakar and American USS Scorpion were all regarded as capable, modern submarines, yet each was lost without warning. Their disappearance left behind grieving families and puzzled navies, and even today, historians continue to debate whether these were isolated accidents, covert clashes or an extraordinary run of misfortune. More than half a century later, the ocean still guards its secrets, and the mystery of that fatal year remains unsolved.
The first disappearance came in March 1968, when the Soviet submarine K-129 failed to report back from patrol in the Pacific. A diesel-electric Golf II-class submarine launched in 1960, K-129 was armed with ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads. Its last known transmission was routine, but weeks later, the Soviet Navy began a vast search. The wreck was eventually located by the United States at a depth of around 5,000 metres northwest of Hawaii. The precise cause remains disputed, with theories ranging from an internal explosion to collision with an American submarine.
Just two days after K-129 vanished, tragedy struck the French Navy. The Minerve, a diesel-electric Daphne-class submarine launched in 1961, disappeared during a routine exercise in the Mediterranean Sea near Toulon. With 52 crew aboard, the submarine signalled its return to base, and then nothing more was heard. Despite extensive searches at the time, it was not until 2019 that the Minerve’s wreckage was finally discovered on the seabed, confirming the loss had been swift.
Later in January 1968, the Israeli Navy lost contact with INS Dakar in the eastern Mediterranean. Originally commissioned as HMS Totem in the British Royal Navy in 1943, Dakar had only recently been transferred to Israel and recommissioned in November 1967. The submarine sent routine position reports until 24 January, after which it vanished. Its wreck was found in 1999 between Cyprus and Crete, but like the Minerve, the cause remains unknown.
Perhaps the most debated loss came in May 1968, when the American USS Scorpion failed to return from patrol near the Azores. Commissioned in 1960, this Skipjack-class nuclear-powered submarine carried 99 crew and both torpedoes and nuclear-tipped weapons. Later analysis located the wreck at a depth of about 3,000 metres, showing the submarine had suffered catastrophic damage. Whether due to a torpedo malfunction, mechanical failure or something more secretive, the true cause is still classified.
What makes 1968 unique is not just the number of submarines lost, but the range of navies involved: NATO, Warsaw Pact, France and Israel. Some historians point to Cold War tensions, suggesting secret collisions or covert operations gone wrong. Others see coincidence, mechanical issues, or design flaws in older submarines.
Today, more than fifty years later, the events of 1968 continue to haunt naval history. Despite wrecks being found and theories examined, the exact reasons why four well-equipped submarines vanished without warning remain one of the deepest unsolved mysteries of the Cold War.