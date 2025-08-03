/Why four submarines from four nations vanished in 1968: Scorpion, K-129, Minerve and INS Dakar

In 1968, at the height of Cold War rivalries, four submarines from four different nations vanished within months, and none were ever recovered alive. The Soviet K-129, French Minerve, Israeli INS Dakar and American USS Scorpion were all regarded as capable, modern submarines, yet each was lost without warning. Their disappearance left behind grieving families and puzzled navies, and even today, historians continue to debate whether these were isolated accidents, covert clashes or an extraordinary run of misfortune. More than half a century later, the ocean still guards its secrets, and the mystery of that fatal year remains unsolved.