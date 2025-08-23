/Why fighter jets don’t have windshield wipers?

Fighter jets do not use windshield wipers because speeds make them unsafe and ineffective. Instead, lets know what they use read more below.
Fighter jets fly at high speeds, often faster than sound. Windscreen wipers cannot work at such speed and pressure. The force of air would break and rip off any wipers during flight.
Wipers would quickly be damaged or torn away. The extreme wind means the wipers would be useless and may even block a pilot’s view, making flying unsafe.
Fighter jets use special materials and coatings on the glass. These surfaces repel water, so rain runs off quickly as the jet moves. High speed airflow clears water better than any wiper could.
Some jets are fitted with systems that blow compressed air or use heated glass to keep the windscreen free of fog or ice. These systems work even under severe conditions, and are used in both military and commercial planes.
With most fighter jets flying above 900 km/h, wind pushes rain, snow, or ice away from the windscreen. The faster the jet flies, the less chance for water drops to stay on the glass.
Heavy rain may reduce visibility during take-off or landing when speeds are lower. That’s why jets rely on their special coatings and heating systems. Pilots are trained to handle poor weather and use radar when vision is reduced.
New fighter jets now use even better water-repelling glass and improved sensors. Owners and engineers keep upgrading designs to help pilots see clearly in any condition. While wipers work for cars, jets use science and speed instead.