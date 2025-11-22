/Why fighter jets consume more fuel during steep climbs and negative-G rolls

For an aircraft to fly level, the engine produces just enough thrust to balance drag. Flying level requires a certain amount of power. To climb, the engine must produce more power than this. This excess power lifts the aircraft upward. A steep climb at 25 to 30 degrees requires the engine running at maximum thrust continuously. Maximum thrust uses fuel much faster than cruise thrust. The engine is not designed to be fuel-efficient at maximum thrust. It is designed to be efficient during cruise at medium thrust.