/Why fighter jet pilots train to breathe in 3-step cycles

Fighter jet pilots use a trained 3-step breathing cycle that increases chest pressure and synchronizes with muscle contractions to maintain blood flow to the brain, preventing blackout and improving focus under extreme G-forces.
High G-forces push blood away from the brain, risking loss of consciousness. Fighter pilots use specialized breathing to counter this during sharp turns and rapid manoeuvres.
The cycle involves holding a deep breath, a forced exhale against a closed glottis to increase chest pressure, followed by quick exhales and inhales repeated every 2 to 3 seconds.
By holding breath and forcing exhalation, pilots create pressure inside the chest, helping push blood back to the brain despite the forces pulling it downwards.
The 3-step breathing works alongside isometric muscle contractions (Anti-G Straining Maneuver), especially in legs and abdomen, to further aid circulation under G-loads.
Pilots train extensively on simulators and centrifuges to make this breathing technique second nature, essential for unconsciousness prevention.
Controlling the glottis while breathing creates airtight pressure control. Proper glottis function is vital for effective breath holding and release in this cycle.
The technique balances oxygen intake and carbon dioxide removal to keep pilots alert and avoid dizziness or fatigue during long high-G sessions.
Pilots use the 3-step cycle dynamically during dogfights or high-speed maneuvers, adjusting timing and intensity to maintain consciousness and control.
Proper breathing reduces pilot fatigue, improves focus, and lowers the risk of G-induced loss of consciousness, increasing mission safety.
Advances in training tools and biofeedback help pilots perfect this breathing cycle, further improving survival and performance in extreme flight conditions.