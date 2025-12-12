LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • / Why Eurofighter cannot be used for low-altitude strike missions like India’s Jaguar

Why Eurofighter cannot be used for low-altitude strike missions like India’s Jaguar

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 18:32 IST

Eurofighter is built for high-altitude air combat, while Jaguar specialises in low-level deep strike. Typhoon lacks terrain-following and structural features needed for Jaguar-style missions.

Jaguar is a dedicated low-level strike aircraft
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Jaguar is a dedicated low-level strike aircraft

SEPECAT Jaguar was built specifically for deep-penetration ground attack. Its design, airframe strength, engines, avionics, and weapons, optimises for low-level strike in defended airspace.

Eurofighter is an air-superiority focused fighter
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Eurofighter is an air-superiority focused fighter

Eurofighter Typhoon was designed mainly for air-superiority missions, with strong interceptor capability. Its airframe, engines, and avionics prioritise speed, agility, and long-range air combat.

Mach 2.0+ at altitude, only Mach 1.2 at low level
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Mach 2.0+ at altitude, only Mach 1.2 at low level

Typhoon reaches over Mach 2 at high altitude, but only about Mach 1.2 at sea level. High-altitude speed is useful for interception, not for sustained low-level strike missions.

Operational ceiling around 16,800 metres
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Operational ceiling around 16,800 metres

Eurofighter can fly up to about 16,800 metres, enabling high-altitude missile engagements. Deep-strike aircraft generally focus on low-level penetration, not extreme altitude.

Jaguar carries up to 4,500 kg of strike weapons
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Jaguar carries up to 4,500 kg of strike weapons

Jaguar supports around 4,500 kg of bombs, rockets, guided missiles, and anti-radiation weapons. Typhoon can carry ground weapons too, but its design prioritises air-to-air loadouts.

Terrain-following radar for low-altitude penetration
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Terrain-following radar for low-altitude penetration

Many Jaguar variants use terrain-following radar that enables automatic flight below 300 feet while maintaining terrain clearance. Eurofighter does not have terrain-following radar.

Low-level missions need reinforced airframes
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Low-level missions need reinforced airframes

Sustained low-altitude flying demands airframes built to handle turbulence, G-loads, and weapons release stresses close to the ground. Eurofighter’s structure is optimised for high-altitude manoeuvring.

Jaguar low-level combat radius around 900 km
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Jaguar low-level combat radius around 900 km

Jaguar can strike targets roughly 850-900 km away during low-level missions. This allows deep penetration while staying under enemy radar through terrain masking.

Eurofighter radar is built for air combat, not deep strike
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Eurofighter radar is built for air combat, not deep strike

Typhoon’s AESA radar includes ground-mapping modes, but it is primarily designed for air-search and long-range missile engagements. It lacks the terrain-following capability essential for deep-strike roles.

Major design differences make role replacement unrealistic
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Major design differences make role replacement unrealistic

Turning Eurofighter into a Jaguar-style deep-strike aircraft would require terrain-following radar, new avionics, and structural changes. This would compromise its air-superiority strengths and be impractical.

Trending Photo

'20mm gun, 70mm rocket & missiles': Full breakdown of HAL Prachanda LCH’s weapons and sensor suite
7

'20mm gun, 70mm rocket & missiles': Full breakdown of HAL Prachanda LCH’s weapons and sensor suite

Happy Birthday Jamie Foxx: Ray, Collateral, They Cloned Tyrone- Watch these 8 best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
9

Happy Birthday Jamie Foxx: Ray, Collateral, They Cloned Tyrone- Watch these 8 best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Rafale vs Eurofighter Typhoon: Which jet can fly deeper into enemy territory without refuelling?
10

Rafale vs Eurofighter Typhoon: Which jet can fly deeper into enemy territory without refuelling?

Why Eurofighter cannot be used for low-altitude strike missions like India’s Jaguar
10

Why Eurofighter cannot be used for low-altitude strike missions like India’s Jaguar

American B-52 vs China’s H-20 bomber: Power, range, payload compared
10

American B-52 vs China’s H-20 bomber: Power, range, payload compared