/Why Elon Musk thinks AI could be humanity’s biggest threat

Elon Musk says artificial intelligence could be humanity’s biggest threat. And warns about real risks from robots and powerful computers Musk urges for more control.
Elon Musk often warns that artificial intelligence could become humanity’s biggest risk. First he said At the 2023 UK AI Safety Summit, “For the first time, we have a situation where there’s something far smarter than the smartest human”.
In SXSW Elon musk also made the statement, “AI is far more dangerous than nuclear weapons. So why do we have no regulatory oversight? This is insane”. He wants governments to act before it gets out of control.
In a Fortune interview, Musk said there’s a 10-20 per cent chance that AI could cause major harm: “The chances aren’t zero that it goes bad”. He believes some risk remains, even if most outcomes are positive.
Speaking with the US governors, Musk called AI a “fundamental existential risk for human civilization.” He said, “Robots will do everything better than us.” Musk urges early regulation: “By the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it will be too late”.
Recently, Musk warned that biased AI (“woke mind virus”) is a big risk: “Maybe the biggest existential danger to humanity is having it programmed into the AI, He said For Grok, it’s tough to remove, because there is so much woke content on the internet”.
In an interview on CNN, Musk said, “AI could lead to the destruction of civilization.”