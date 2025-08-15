LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why Elon Musk thinks AI could be humanity’s biggest threat

Why Elon Musk thinks AI could be humanity’s biggest threat

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 18:46 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 18:46 IST

Elon Musk says artificial intelligence could be humanity’s biggest threat. And ​​warns about real risks from robots and powerful computers Musk urges for more control.

Elon Musk says AI is one of the biggest threat
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Elon Musk says AI is one of the biggest threat

Elon Musk often warns that artificial intelligence could become humanity’s biggest risk. First he said At the 2023 UK AI Safety Summit, “For the first time, we have a situation where there’s something far smarter than the smartest human”.

“AI Could Be More Dangerous Than Nukes”
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

“AI Could Be More Dangerous Than Nukes”

In SXSW Elon musk also made the statement, “AI is far more dangerous than nuclear weapons. So why do we have no regulatory oversight? This is insane”. He wants governments to act before it gets out of control.

10-20 per cent Chance AI “Goes Bad”
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

10-20 per cent Chance AI “Goes Bad”

In a Fortune interview, Musk said there’s a 10-20 per cent chance that AI could cause major harm: “The chances aren’t zero that it goes bad”. He believes some risk remains, even if most outcomes are positive.

“Existential Risk” To Human Civilization
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

“Existential Risk” To Human Civilization

Speaking with the US governors, Musk called AI a “fundamental existential risk for human civilization.” He said, “Robots will do everything better than us.” Musk urges early regulation: “By the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it will be too late”.

“Existential Risk” To Human Civilization
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

“Existential Risk” To Human Civilization

Speaking with the US governors, Musk called AI a “fundamental existential risk for human civilization.” He said, “Robots will do everything better than us.” Musk urges early regulation: “By the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it will be too late”.

“Woke Mind Virus” & Dangerous Programming
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

“Woke Mind Virus” & Dangerous Programming

Recently, Musk warned that biased AI (“woke mind virus”) is a big risk: “Maybe the biggest existential danger to humanity is having it programmed into the AI, He said For Grok, it’s tough to remove, because there is so much woke content on the internet”.

Risk Of AI “Civilization Destruction”
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Risk Of AI “Civilization Destruction”

In an interview on CNN, Musk said, “AI could lead to the destruction of civilization.”

Trending Photo

Why Elon Musk thinks AI could be humanity’s biggest threat
7

Why Elon Musk thinks AI could be humanity’s biggest threat

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 Iconic temples in India to celebrate Janmashtami
10

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 Iconic temples in India to celebrate Janmashtami

6 mind-blowing AI tools you can try for free right now
7

6 mind-blowing AI tools you can try for free right now

46 Years of Apocalypse Now: 6 Fascinating facts about the war epic
7

46 Years of Apocalypse Now: 6 Fascinating facts about the war epic

Here are 6 surprise picks in India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad
6

Here are 6 surprise picks in India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad