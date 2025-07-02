LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why Elon Musk's Tesla is not just a car company?

Why Elon Musk's Tesla is not just a car company?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 16:02 IST

Elon Musk Tesla is more than a car brand. From self-driving AI to clean energy, solar power, batteries, robots, and global charging networks, Tesla is shaping the future of mobility, automation, and sustainable living worldwide.

Tesla’s Goes Beyond Cars
1 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Tesla’s Goes Beyond Cars

Elon Musk Tesla is not just a car maker. The company focuses on technology, clean energy, and innovation, aiming to shape the future of mobility and sustainability.

Energy Solutions for a Greener World
2 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Energy Solutions for a Greener World

Tesla makes solar panels, solar roofs, and energy storage systems like Powerwall and Megapack. These products help homes and businesses use clean, renewable energy.

Advanced Battery Technology
3 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Advanced Battery Technology

Tesla invests in developing powerful batteries for cars, homes, and power grids. Its Gigafactories produce batteries at scale, making electric energy more accessible and affordable.

Leading in Self-Driving and AI
4 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Leading in Self-Driving and AI

Tesla is a pioneer in self-driving technology. Its cars use Full Self-Driving software and AI, collecting real-world data to improve safety and autonomous driving features.

Software and Digital Ecosystem
5 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Software and Digital Ecosystem

Tesla cars are like computers on wheels. They receive regular software updates that add new features and improve performance, creating a unique digital experience for owners.

Robotics and AI Expansion, Optimus
6 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Robotics and AI Expansion, Optimus

Tesla is building the Tesla Optimus, a humanoid robot. This project uses Tesla’s AI expertise and aims to expand the company’s reach into robotics and automation beyond vehicles.

Building a Global Infrastructure
7 / 7
(Photograph:Tesla)

Building a Global Infrastructure

Tesla’s network of Superchargers and Destination Chargers supports electric vehicle adoption worldwide. This infrastructure helps drivers travel long distances easily and boosts loyalty.

Trending Photo

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?
7

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS
8

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England
7

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England

Top 7 luxury EVs apart from Elon Musk's Tesla
5

Top 7 luxury EVs apart from Elon Musk's Tesla

Why Tesla cars can drive without humans? All about its 'AFSD' software
7

Why Tesla cars can drive without humans? All about its 'AFSD' software