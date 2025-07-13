/Why does this American fighter jet helmet cost more than a Ferrari?

The helmet’s high cost can be traced to several factors. Each one is custom fitted to its pilot, ensuring an exact fit that takes two days to complete. It houses a high-resolution display and advanced graphics processor capable of projecting data in real time with minimal delay. Constructed from lightweight yet strong materials such as Kevlar and carbon fibre, it balances protection with reduced weight. Its design must integrate seamlessly with the F-35’s sophisticated avionics and software, which adds complexity to manufacturing and testing. Finally, because only a limited number are produced, the cost per unit remains significantly higher than mass-produced equipment. Together, these factors explain why this helmet is priced higher than a supercar.