/Why does the F-35 need APG-85? Are these US fighter jets being delivered without radar?

On Thursday, Iran claimed that it had struck a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II during a mission over its territory, asserting that the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at a base in the Middle East. A spokesperson for US Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins, confirmed the landing but did not attribute a cause. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” he said, according to AFP. However, in a subsequent statement on Sunday, CENTCOM rejected Iran’s claim that it had downed a fifth-generation fighter. “US forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the command said on the platform X.

