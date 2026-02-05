LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why does NASA’s Artemis mission need so much liquid hydrogen fuel?

Why does NASA’s Artemis mission need so much liquid hydrogen fuel?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 17:23 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 17:23 IST

NASA’s Artemis rocket requires massive amounts of liquid hydrogen because it is the most efficient chemical fuel available. Its low density means huge volumes are needed to provide the immense thrust required to lift the heavy vehicle away from Earth and send astronauts to the Moon.

The Most Efficient Rocket Fuel
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The Most Efficient Rocket Fuel

NASA uses liquid hydrogen because it is the most efficient chemical fuel by weight available today. When combined with liquid oxygen, it provides the highest exhaust velocity, giving the rocket maximum push for its fuel load.

Overcoming Gravity’s Pull
2 / 7

Overcoming Gravity’s Pull

The Artemis rocket, SLS, is heavier than 26 fully loaded Boeing 747s at liftoff. It needs massive amounts of high-energy fuel just to generate enough thrust to break free from Earth's strong gravitational pull.

The Artemis rocket, SLS, is heavier than 26 fully loaded Boeing 747s at liftoff. It needs massive amounts of high-energy
3 / 7

The Artemis rocket, SLS, is heavier than 26 fully loaded Boeing 747s at liftoff. It needs massive amounts of high-energy

The core stage of the SLS contains enormous tanks that hold nearly 2 million litres (537,000 gallons) of super-cold liquid hydrogen. This feeds the four main RS-25 engines during launch.

Low Density Means Huge Volume
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Low Density Means Huge Volume

Although powerful, hydrogen is the lightest element and has a very low density. NASA needs enormous tanks to store enough of it in liquid form to power the journey.

Hydrogen liquid temperature
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hydrogen liquid temperature

To keep hydrogen as a liquid, it must be stored at extremely cryogenic temperatures of -253°C (-423°F). This requires complex insulating infrastructure on the rocket and the launch pad.

The Push Towards the Moon
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Push Towards the Moon

It is not just the main stage; the upper stage that propels the Orion spacecraft out of Earth's orbit towards the Moon also relies on high-performing liquid hydrogen fuel.

Shuttle Technology
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Shuttle Technology

NASA has decades of experience using liquid hydrogen, dating back to the Apollo Saturn V and the Space Shuttle main engines. Artemis builds on this proven, high-performance legacy for deep space missions.

Trending Photo

Gold vs Bitcoin: Which is the real safe haven for investors in 2026? Details inside
6

Gold vs Bitcoin: Which is the real safe haven for investors in 2026? Details inside

Is it possible to make a rocket that isn’t affected by bad weather?
7

Is it possible to make a rocket that isn’t affected by bad weather?

Meet top 5 batters with highest strike rates in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 batters with highest strike rates in T20 World Cup history

Why does NASA’s Artemis mission need so much liquid hydrogen fuel?
7

Why does NASA’s Artemis mission need so much liquid hydrogen fuel?

‘Arms race, no limits': US-Russia nuclear weapons treaty expires — What happens next
6

‘Arms race, no limits': US-Russia nuclear weapons treaty expires — What happens next