/Why does NASA’s Artemis mission need so much liquid hydrogen fuel?

NASA’s Artemis rocket requires massive amounts of liquid hydrogen because it is the most efficient chemical fuel available. Its low density means huge volumes are needed to provide the immense thrust required to lift the heavy vehicle away from Earth and send astronauts to the Moon.
NASA uses liquid hydrogen because it is the most efficient chemical fuel by weight available today. When combined with liquid oxygen, it provides the highest exhaust velocity, giving the rocket maximum push for its fuel load.
The Artemis rocket, SLS, is heavier than 26 fully loaded Boeing 747s at liftoff. It needs massive amounts of high-energy fuel just to generate enough thrust to break free from Earth's strong gravitational pull.
The core stage of the SLS contains enormous tanks that hold nearly 2 million litres (537,000 gallons) of super-cold liquid hydrogen. This feeds the four main RS-25 engines during launch.
Although powerful, hydrogen is the lightest element and has a very low density. NASA needs enormous tanks to store enough of it in liquid form to power the journey.
To keep hydrogen as a liquid, it must be stored at extremely cryogenic temperatures of -253°C (-423°F). This requires complex insulating infrastructure on the rocket and the launch pad.
It is not just the main stage; the upper stage that propels the Orion spacecraft out of Earth's orbit towards the Moon also relies on high-performing liquid hydrogen fuel.
NASA has decades of experience using liquid hydrogen, dating back to the Apollo Saturn V and the Space Shuttle main engines. Artemis builds on this proven, high-performance legacy for deep space missions.