Why does Mumbai flood every year despite crores spent on drainage projects?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 16:11 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 16:11 IST

Mumbai faces floods as its drainage system lags behind heavy rains, sea rise, encroachments, and poor planning. Despite big projects like BRIMSTOWAD, drainage fails due to outdated networks and lack of coordination, etc. Know more below.

Mumbai’s flood cycle why the drainage struggles
(Photograph: PTI)

Why Mumbai monsoon faces flooding despite crores spent on drainage upgrades. Reports show that the issue is not only about money spent but it is also about outdated infrastructure, poor planning and day by day worsening climate pressures.

Incomplete projects
(Photograph: X)

The Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal System, known as BRIMSTOWAD. It was meant to expand drainage, however as of now it remains incomplete. Which is delaying the relief it promised.

Drains blocked by garbage
(Photograph: Zee News)

Natural drains have been narrowed by muds, garbage and illegal construction near rivers and canals. Encroachment and waste block water flow.

Climate change
(Photograph: Reuters)

Rainfall has increased. At the same time, rising sea levels make high tides block outflows into the sea. Which leads trapping rainwater on roads and heightening annual flood risk, as reported by IMD.

Poor urban planning and lack of coordination
(Photograph: PTI)

New buildings on floodplains and weak zoning regulations have further blocked water paths. Drainage is split between multiple agencies, which often fail to coordinate properly and which create delays and inefficiency.

Why does Mumbai flood every year despite crores spent on drainage projects?
