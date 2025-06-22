/Why do B-2 Bomber pilots sometimes wear astronaut diapers?

To handle nature’s calls during these extended missions, B-2 pilots wear absorbent undergarments — the same type used by astronauts on space missions. They are officially called “Pilot Relief Bags” but are commonly referred to as “astronaut diapers.”
A typical B-2 mission can last anywhere from 20 to 40 hours, with no stops or landings. Some operations have clocked nearly 44-hour nonstop flights. This puts pilots in the cockpit for almost two straight days.
The B-2 cockpit is tight and cramped, designed for stealth and efficiency, not comfort. Pilots sit strapped in for hours with little opportunity to stand up, walk around, or access bathroom facilities.
Unlike commercial airliners, the B-2 has no onboard toilet. Space is at a premium, and stealth bombers are optimised for low radar visibility — not crew comfort.
Being forced to hold it for hours would risk distraction or discomfort, which is dangerous on such complex missions. The diapers allow pilots to stay focused on the task of navigating and operating one of the world’s most advanced aircraft.
B-2 bombers were used in long-range combat sorties over Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and potentially over Iran. During such missions, wearing the diaper is standard practice.
Though not often talked about, using diapers on marathon bomber flights is a well-accepted and necessary part of flying the B-2. Many pilots view it as part of the job — a badge of endurance for those who fly the Air Force’s elite stealth aircraft.