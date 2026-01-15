/Why do airlines need Iran’s airspace and what happened during past shutdowns?

Iran closed its airspace to all flights except international ones to and from Iran with official permission at 5:15 pm ET (2215 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a notice on the US Federal Aviation Administration website. This prompted many airlines to reroute or cancel services, including major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet. The closure disrupted global traffic because Iran sits on a key East-West route. Air India reportedly cancelled 3 US flights. The notice was removed shortly before 10 p.m. ET, or 0300 GMT, according to tracking service Flightradar24.

