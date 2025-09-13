/Why did Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk? FBI reveals a chilling reason

Robinson’s own family tipped off authorities through a minister connected to law enforcement. According to President Trump, Robinson later drove into a police station voluntarily, effectively confirming suspicions about his involvement.
Just a day before the shooting, Robinson told his family during dinner that Charlie Kirk was “spreading hate.” He specifically mentioned Kirk’s upcoming event at Utah Valley University, suggesting that he had already fixated on the target.
Investigators believe Robinson harbored long-standing anger toward Kirk’s rhetoric. His remarks to family members pointed to deep ideological opposition, with law enforcement noting that the word “hate” repeatedly came up in his conversations.
On September 10, Robinson allegedly climbed a rooftop across from Kirk’s event at UVU. From 200 yards away, he fired a single, precise shot with a high-powered rifle, striking Kirk in the neck as he debated under a tent before 3,000 attendees.
Authorities later recovered a Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel along the suspected escape route. Forensic experts found fingerprints and ballistic matches, linking the weapon directly to Robinson.
FBI-released surveillance footage showed a dark-clad, college-aged male fleeing across rooftops and backyards after the shot. Thousands of tips poured in after the images were made public, narrowing down the suspect pool.
Kirk’s assassination sent shockwaves across the country. Vigils were held in multiple states, and President Trump called Kirk “a great guy from top to bottom,” demanding the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.
While the family’s testimony points to Robinson’s disdain for Kirk’s rhetoric, the FBI is still probing whether external influences or networks played a role. Officials stress that the motive is clearer now, but the case remains active.