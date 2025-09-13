LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why did Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk? FBI reveals a chilling reason

Why did Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk? FBI reveals a chilling reason

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 24:12 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 24:12 IST

Robinson’s own family tipped off authorities through a minister connected to law enforcement. According to President Trump, Robinson later drove into a police station voluntarily, effectively confirming suspicions about his involvement.

A Family Dinner Confession
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

A Family Dinner Confession

Just a day before the shooting, Robinson told his family during dinner that Charlie Kirk was “spreading hate.” He specifically mentioned Kirk’s upcoming event at Utah Valley University, suggesting that he had already fixated on the target.

The Suspect’s Growing Resentment
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Suspect’s Growing Resentment

Investigators believe Robinson harbored long-standing anger toward Kirk’s rhetoric. His remarks to family members pointed to deep ideological opposition, with law enforcement noting that the word “hate” repeatedly came up in his conversations.

The Chilling Execution
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Chilling Execution

On September 10, Robinson allegedly climbed a rooftop across from Kirk’s event at UVU. From 200 yards away, he fired a single, precise shot with a high-powered rifle, striking Kirk in the neck as he debated under a tent before 3,000 attendees.

A Rifle Left Behind
4 / 8

A Rifle Left Behind

Authorities later recovered a Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel along the suspected escape route. Forensic experts found fingerprints and ballistic matches, linking the weapon directly to Robinson.

Surveillance Images Expose Him
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Surveillance Images Expose Him

FBI-released surveillance footage showed a dark-clad, college-aged male fleeing across rooftops and backyards after the shot. Thousands of tips poured in after the images were made public, narrowing down the suspect pool.

The Arrest That Ended the Hunt
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Arrest That Ended the Hunt

Robinson’s own family tipped off authorities through a minister connected to law enforcement. According to President Trump, Robinson later drove into a police station voluntarily, effectively confirming suspicions about his involvement.

Political Shockwaves Nationwide
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Political Shockwaves Nationwide

Kirk’s assassination sent shockwaves across the country. Vigils were held in multiple states, and President Trump called Kirk “a great guy from top to bottom,” demanding the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Investigation Into Deeper Motives
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Investigation Into Deeper Motives

While the family’s testimony points to Robinson’s disdain for Kirk’s rhetoric, the FBI is still probing whether external influences or networks played a role. Officials stress that the motive is clearer now, but the case remains active.

Trending Photo

Tyler Robinson vs Charlie Kirk: Why 'Leftism' is the most hateful ideology in the world
8

Tyler Robinson vs Charlie Kirk: Why 'Leftism' is the most hateful ideology in the world

Why did Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk? FBI reveals a chilling reason
8

Why did Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk? FBI reveals a chilling reason

Tyler Robinson: Was Charlie Kirk’s shooter familiar with guns since childhood? See these photos
5

Tyler Robinson: Was Charlie Kirk’s shooter familiar with guns since childhood? See these photos

Tyler Robinson: High-achieving student, didn’t vote in recent elections, and more - Fresh details emerge about Charlie Kirk's 'shooter'
7

Tyler Robinson: High-achieving student, didn’t vote in recent elections, and more - Fresh details emerge about Charlie Kirk's 'shooter'

‘Hey fascist! catch!’: Decoding the chilling inscriptions on Charlie Kirk shooter's bullets
7

‘Hey fascist! catch!’: Decoding the chilling inscriptions on Charlie Kirk shooter's bullets