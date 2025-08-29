/Why did the F-16 ejection process fail? All about the Poland crash

The F-16 crash in Poland’s Radom airshow pilot dies in the incident, video suggesting the ejection was not initiated. Studies show delayed ejection is a main cause for such failures. Read more below.
A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during practice for the Radom Airshow on 28 August, 2025, pilot died in the crash.
The pilot name was Major Maciej “Slab” Krakowian, who was leader of Poland’s elite F-16 Tiger Demo Team. He was considered one of the most experienced fighter jet pilot in Poland, Major Krakowian served at the 31st Tactical Air Base and was admired for his skills and courage in the air.
Video and eyewitness reports show the pilot did not eject before impact. Or either ejection did’t worked still the exact reason is not clear. According to Polish Air Force investigations, many failed ejections happen when pilots take the decision too late, sometimes because the plane is already too low or out of control for the seat to save them.
The F-16 uses an advanced ACES II ejection seat, designed to work even at low altitude. However, safety experts say that even this seat cannot always save lives if the jet is too close to the ground when ejection is activated.
As of now in Poland no any other such incident is reported in which F-16 fighter jets crased. The Polish military has suffered several tragic crashes over the years. In 2010, the President of Poland and top leaders were killed when a government plane crashed in Russia, killing 96 people.
Poland’s Air Force operates about 475 aircraft and has seen multiple incidents which included older MiG-29 jets and transport planes.
Official investigations are still underway. Authorities are reviewing the incident. As per the report, their is team is dedicated to the same.