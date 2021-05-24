Why Congo's Mount Nyiragongo is one of Africa's most dangerous volcanoes

Nyiragongo represents a serious threat to Goma's inhabitants. The summit stands at 3,470 metres and is said to contain the largest quasi-permanent lava lake in the world.

DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano

Five people were found choked to death on toxic fumes from the eruption of eastern DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano on Monday, as strong aftershocks rocked the city of Goma.

The deaths bring to 20 the number killed since Africa's most active volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing red-hot molten lava that engulfed houses in its wake.

Goma, a city of some 1.5 million people in the shadow of the volcano, was on edge as violent aftershocks continued through the night and into Monday morning.

Tens of thousands of residents had fled the city in panic -- around 7,000 of them to neighbouring Rwanda -- when Nyiragongo began erupting on Saturday evening.

(Photograph:AFP)