Why China's upgraded J-20 stealth fighter still cannot match Rafale's firepower

Although China on Wednesday announced it was pulling back its troops from frontline areas along the LAC but Air Force from both countries continues to bolster their strike capability.

China junks Russian AL-31F engine

As part of its thrust to modernise its premier fighter aircraft, China recently upgraded the J-20 stealth fighter with homegrown engine replacing it with a homegrown product. Chinese engineers have upgraded the Russian AL-31F engine with domestically built WS-10C engine.

The move comes as India packed its Air Force with eight Rafale fighters last year to boost its strike capability as tensions mounted in eastern Ladakh.

