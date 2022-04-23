Why China is launching new warships in the South China Sea

Updated: Apr 23, 2022, 03:47 PM(IST)

On the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the PLA Navy, China launched half a dozen warships and vessel-based helicopters to add to its combat capabilities.

New Chinese aircraft carrier

China's state-run Global Times informed that its defence forces are set to launch the third aircraft carrier. The warship is set to be launched this year and it includes electromagnetic catapult.

The other two aircraft carriers include Liaoning and Shandong.

In fact, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, China launched half a dozen warships and vessel-based helicopters to add to its combat capabilities.

(Photograph:AFP)