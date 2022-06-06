Why China is deploying drones on Shandong aircraft carrier

The US has already tested the MQ-25 aerial refuelling drone including the X-47B combat drone.
People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's aircraft carrier Shandong deployed drones as China's Global Times claimed more sophisticated drones could be onboard aircraft carriers soon without giving details.
The Voice of America had cited showing China Central Television reported that at least seven drones of two different types were hosted on the drones.
China's state-run Global Times report said it was likely "not high-end models". The newspaper quoting a military expert said it was not surprising to host drones on ships including destroyers and frigates which do not have a long range.
In June last year the US Navy and Boeing created aviation history as MQ-25 T1 successfully extended the hose and drogue from its US Navy-issued aerial refuelling store (ARS) and safely transferred jet fuel to a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, Boeing said.
The MQ-25 Stingray's displayed its ability to carry out its primary aerial refuelling mission - a gamechanger in a combat situation when there is a need for an aircraft to stay in the air as long as possible.
As defence forces around the world use drones to perform several tasks, this new innovation in the form of MQ-25 Stingray is set to create a new dynamic Air Force with giant refuel planes no longer needed in long haul mission overground.
The MQ-25 will assume the tanking role currently performed by F/A-18s, allowing for better use of the combat strike fighters and helping extend the range of the Carrier Air Wing, Boeing said in a statement.
"This team of professionals was integral in the successful flight," said Rear Admiral Brian Corey, who oversaw the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons.
"Over the next few years, we will work side-by-side with Boeing to deliver this capability that will greatly enhance the future Carrier Air Wing," Corey added.
During the initial part of the flight, the F/A-18 test pilot flew in close formation behind MQ-25 to ensure performance and stability prior to refuelling – a manoeuvre that required as little as 20 feet of separation between the MQ-25 T1 air vehicle and the F/A-18 refueling probe.
Both aircraft flew at operationally relevant speeds and altitudes with the evaluation safely completed, the MQ-25 drogue was extended, and the F/A-18 pilot moved in to "plug" with the unmanned aircraft and receive the scheduled fuel offload.
Initial UCAS-D flight testing began in 2012 using a manned Learjet as a surrogate for the X-47B.
These successful proof-of-concept flights demonstrated the overall feasibility of the X-47B AAR system and helped refine its navigation, command and control, and infrared sensor processing components.
The experiment allowed the US Navy to integrate standard missions like aerial refueling and operate seamlessly with manned aircraft as part of the Carrier Air Wing.
According to the General Atomics, it is collaborating with the US Army to develop a modular open system approach (MOSA) for its MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone.
Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) is a next-generation advanced derivative of the battle-proven Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).
GE-ER delivers long-endurance UAS surveillance, communications relay, and weapons delivery missions during wartime. The relevance of drones has become even more significant after UAV have destroyed several tanks and military vehicles helping in survellience and in hitting Russian targets.
According to the company, GE-ER features an automatic takeoff and landing system (ATLS) that allows the aircraft to be launched.
It has a wingspan of 58 feet and is 28 feet long and has Satellite communication points with automatic takeoff and landing which greatly reduces a pilot's workload.
It can launch upto 29,000 feet with maximum endurance of 42 hours. The drones extra fuel supports the Army's reconnaissance, surveillance and Target Acquisition (RSTA) requirements.
