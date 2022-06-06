Why China is deploying drones on Shandong aircraft carrier

Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 03:53 PM(IST)

China's aircraft carrier Shandong

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's aircraft carrier Shandong deployed drones as China's Global Times claimed more sophisticated drones could be onboard aircraft carriers soon without giving details.

The Voice of America had cited showing China Central Television reported that at least seven drones of two different types were hosted on the drones.

China's state-run Global Times report said it was likely "not high-end models". The newspaper quoting a military expert said it was not surprising to host drones on ships including destroyers and frigates which do not have a long range.

The report said the US has already tested the MQ-25 aerial refuelling drone including the X-47B combat drone.

