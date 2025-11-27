/Why China is building the world’s largest navy and how fast it’s growing

China’s naval expansion represents one of the most dramatic shifts in global military balance this century. In less than two decades, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has evolved from a coastal defence fleet into the world’s largest in terms of ship numbers. This extraordinary build-up is reshaping regional strategy, altering maritime security calculations, and compelling rival navies to accelerate their own modernisation. According to the Global Firepower Index, China now fields the most powerful navy globally.

