Why China displayed J-20 fighter jets at unprecedented scale during Communist Party's centenary celebration

As China's Communist Party celebrated its centenary celebrations today, the PLA unleashed swarms of J-20 fighter jets at an unprecedented scale today.

J-20 stealth fighters soar during Communist Party's centenary celebration

According to China's state-run Global Times, fifteen J-20 stealth fighters soared past Beijing skies in formation during the Communist Party of China's (CPC) centenary celebrations.

The event marked the largest number of warplanes exhibited by the Chinese Air Force in a single event for the general public. China has reportedly started mass production of its most sophisticated fighter jet.

The last time the J-20 fighters took to the skies in such a large formation was in 2019 during the National Day parade, however, at that time only 5 J-20 aircraft took to the skies.

