/Why cheap Russian oil can't save India from US-Iran energy crisis?

When PM Modi urged citizens to drastically cut petrol consumption, many asked: ‘Aren’t we buying massive amounts of cheap Russian oil?' Here is the mathematical and geopolitical reality of why Russian crude cannot save India from the Strait of Hormuz blockade.
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent appeal to limit petrol and diesel consumption, a common question arose across India: With the nation importing record amounts of heavily discounted Russian crude oil, why are we suddenly facing an energy crisis?
The reality is pure mathematics. While India has significantly ramped up its imports of Russian oil since the Ukraine war began, the sheer volume of fuel consumed daily by the Indian economy is astronomically high. Russian oil alone simply cannot fulfill the nation's total requirement.
Despite the Russian pivot, India remains fundamentally dependent on the Middle East for the vast majority of its energy needs. Countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia are indispensable suppliers required to keep the massive Indian transport and logistics sectors functioning.
This is where the US-Iran war creates a catastrophe. A significant portion of the crude oil imported from the Middle East must travel through the Strait of Hormuz. With that critical chokepoint severely disrupted by the conflict, India's primary energy pipeline is effectively blocked.
Even if India continues to buy Russian oil, the global market is entirely interconnected. The blockage in the Strait of Hormuz has sent international crude prices skyrocketing across the board, making every barrel India buys significantly more expensive, regardless of its origin.
This global price surge is exactly what PM Modi warned about. Purchasing oil at these hyper-inflated international rates causes a massive, rapid drain on India's foreign exchange reserves, destabilizing the broader economy even if domestic pump prices remain temporarily frozen.
The uncomfortable truth is that there is no geopolitical loophole. Until the US-Iran conflict de-escalates and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, India cannot simply ‘buy’ its way out of the crisis with Russian discounts. Drastically reducing domestic consumption is the only viable defense.