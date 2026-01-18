Chabahar is located on Iran’s southeastern coast and India operates the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar. India signed a 10-year contract with Iran on Monday to develop and operate the Iranian port of Chabahar. The long-term deal was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port & Maritime Organisation of Iran. Under the agreement it was reported that IPGL would invest about $120 million while there would be an additional $250 million in financing, bringing the contract's value to $370 million.

