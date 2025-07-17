/Why Bugatti engineers spent 300 hours building just a door handle

The handle isn't made of standard plastic or aluminium. It’s often built from forged aluminium, titanium, or carbon fibre, depending on the model. These choices are made not just for strength and weight but also for thermal stability and tactile comfort.
Bugatti engineers don’t treat door handles like a separate part, they integrate them into the car’s overall aerodynamic design. For the Chiron and Bolide models, the handle’s shape affects airflow and drag at high speeds.
The company is known for its obsessive engineering. Bugatti reportedly spent 300 hours perfecting the door handle’s design, placement, material, and function. That’s more time than it takes to build an entire car at some mass-market manufacturers.
The engineers mapped human grip pressure, reach angle, and entry flow to determine the optimal shape and pull force of the handle. Even the “click” sound and feel of the mechanism is tuned for satisfaction.
The handle includes RFID security tech, pressure sensors, and sometimes soft-close triggers. Everything needs to function in extreme weather conditions, from Arctic cold to desert heat, without fail.
For Bugatti, no part is too small. The door handle is a representation of the brand’s philosophy: If something exists on the car, it must be beautiful, purposeful, and over-engineered.
Every Bugatti buyer gets options to customise the handle’s finish, engraving, and even lighting. For a car that costs over Rs 20 crore, the entry point deserves just as much care as the engine.